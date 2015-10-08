Highly Regarded Commercial Escrow Closer Joins Ticor Title Major Accounts

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2015 --Jann Gay, one of the most respected and trusted commercial escrow officers in the Puget Sound commercial real estate market, has joined Ticor Title Major Accounts. With decades of experience serving commercial real estate brokers, developers and attorneys, Jann now leads the Escrow team headquartered in both Seattle and Tacoma (University Place).



Motivating her move to Ticor was to increase the level of service she could provide to existing customers through Ticor's dynamic team approach, and provide them with a fully professional, corporate environment and closing experience. Ticor strives for a perfect flow of customer service, and offers uniquely intelligent research services through the company's various products, including its "clickable" online Endorsement Guide, and Ticor Elite™, a Mobile App and Desktop Portal for conducting vital property searches.



"The commercial real estate professionals in our market love Jann Gay – it was our feeling that we could provide her an even better platform and environment to blossom in. The commercial escrow business is all about relationships, and Jann brings significant gravitas to our already highly-respected and elite team", said Rob Flitton, VP of Strategic Marketing & Business Development for Ticor.



About Jann Gay

Located primarily in the company's Tacoma office, Jann will also spend time in, and serve customers from, corporate headquarters at the Columbia Center in Seattle. Her team will serve customers throughout Greater Seattle – Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Olympia and all points in between.