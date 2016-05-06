Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --Innovative towel-maker, Hilaire Productions, Inc.,announced a strategic alliance with Towel Specialties, the leading manufacturer and decorator of towels in the promotional products industry. With the partnership launch effective Jan 1, 2016; Towel Specialties holds the right to distribute Hilaire EMBRACE collection of towels as Hilaire Pocket towels through their promotional products distribution into the corporate world.



"Hilaire Productions has developed a new functional beach towel that is built to enhance the towel experience by providing a safe and secure place for valuables. With secure drawstrings, it also functions as a wrap. It perfectly fits into our lineup of unique towels with high corporate appeal. We are very excited about the new partnership," said Shawn Kanak, Vice President of Sales, Towel Specialties.



"The partnership allows Towel Specialties to offer a patented, unique, and quality product to our award winning product lineup and we couldn't be more pleased with being chosen to represent Hilaire Productions in the promotional market place," said Eric Weinstein, President, Towel Specialties.



Will Hilaire, President of Hilaire Productions, stated, "We are pleased to partner with the towel leader in the promotional products industry, Towel Specialties. Their reputation, award winning service, first class decoration techniques along with an already powerful lineup of distinctive products in the promotional world made our decision very easy when deciding to venture into promotional market space. We have made a long-term commitment to see this new design concept come to fruition and Towel Specialties is the perfect partner. Our innovative slip-less towels come in various sizes and colors to fit any promotional marketing needs."



The new Hilaire Pocket Towel™ can be found at http://www.towelspecialties.com, and for more information or to receive a catalog please contact Towel Specialties at info@towelspecialties.com.



For distribution inquiries, please contact Will Hilaire at will@hilaireproductions.com or visit http://www.hilaireproductions.com.



About Hilaire Productions, Inc.

Hilaire Productions, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high-end towels. A line of premium EMBRACE collection of towel is marketed through direct mail catalogs and e-commerce websites.



For more information, visit: http://www.hilaireproductions.com.