Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Hilaire Productions celebrates its 1 year anniversary this month. Staying true to its tagline – where indulgence meets convenience, Hilaire Production redefines the beach towel-ware into a hassle-free accessory with its ingenious but simple tweaks of incorporating hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket to keep valuables safe and dry (phone, keys, wallets, glasses etc.) and drawstring woven at the perimeter of the towel to comfortably wrap and tie the towel while indulging in various forms of activities without any slip-off issues. In August 2013, Hilaire Productions launched its premium and patented line of Aire Collection of Towels in uniquely crafted unisex designs and since then the concept for one-of-its-kind towels have gained popularity across social media sites. During the course of a year, Hilaire Productions expanded its product line into Sports, Golf, Yoga and Gym Towel. The Sports line was specially designed for active lifestyles as towels are an indispensable part of any athletes or fitness enthusiasts gear bag and Aire Collection of towels are not just an ordinary towel. The soft and all-absorbent Aire Collection of sports towel come with an integrated grommet loop that fits securely to any athletic bag, exercise gear or sporting equipment and also include its signature hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket.



The multi-purpose Aire Collection of Beach and Sports Towels can be ideally used in beach, water-resorts, swimming pool, spa facility, gym, golf course, yoga class, hotel, college dorms and beyond. The President and CEO of Hilaire Productions, Will Hilaire said, “It has been a whirlwind of a year. As a company, we’ve come so far but this is just the beginning. Aire Collection of towels is well-received and our aim is to grow our brand presence in various retail outlets as well as hotels and water-resorts nationwide.” He further adds, “Hilaire Productions is committed to bringing more products that are centered on convenience and indulgence in the coming years.”



Aire Collection of Boston Strong Towels was recently part of the Special Boston Strong Issue of Sports Illustrated cover picture. It has a special Boston Strong Beach and Sports towel line which celebrates the resilience of the great city of Boston.



To find out more about Hilaire Productions, please visit – http://www.hilaireproductions.com and for retail opportunities, please email at will@hilaireproductions.com.



About Hilaire Productions

Hilaire Productions© is an entrepreneurial venture by Mr. Will Hilaire, a Haitian immigrant who shifted to the US with his family at the age of 16 in pursuit of a better life. He inculcated a passion for convenient clothing while working in the apparel retail sector for more than 15 years. Hilaire Productions presents the very first line of its convenient product - towel that allows you to store your mobile phone, glasses, keys, wallet, ID and what not in its hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket and also a draw-string attachment to securely wrap the towel around the body. Aire Collection of Towels is the perfect accessory for a trip to the beach, spa, resort, swimming pool and beyond.



