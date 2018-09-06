Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology Joins Forces with BizIQ

Naples, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology, a locally owned and family operated chiropractic practice, is now partnering with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency known for its advanced content marketing techniques.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology will expand its online footprint and increase its cross-platform reach. BizIQ will assist Hiler Chiropractic in improving its relationships with its existing audiences, and help it provide its patients with meaningful information designed to help them advance their health and wellness goals.



BizIQ uses a specially designed search engine optimization (SEO) strategy that couples high-quality content production with targeted keyword research and more. BizIQ assists small and mid-size companies across the nation with improving their customer relations and growing their businesses.



"We can't wait to begin sharing helpful, high-quality online content with our patients thanks to the help of BizIQ," said Dr. Richard Hiler, owner of Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology. "We're always looking for new opportunities to engage with our patients and bring the positive message of chiropractic care to new audiences."



Dr. Hiler opened Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology in 2001. For nearly two decades, Dr. Hiler has been a premier chiropractor in Naples, FL. Dr. Hiler studied at Life University of Chiropractic in Atlanta. Since establishing his Naples practice, Dr. Hiler has specialized in Vax-D spinal decompression and its numerous benefits.



About Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology

Today, Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology is a neighborhood chiropractic care clinic offering treatments for a wide range of symptoms, ranging from vertigo to chronic pain. Dr. Hiler emphasizes a holistic approach to healthcare that accounts for the entirety of the body.



For more information about the benefits of chiropractic care and Hiler Chiropractic & Neurology, visit http://feelamazing.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.