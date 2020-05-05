Hiller Taking Every Step Possible to Minimize the Impact of COVID-19

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2020 --As soon as the Hiller company heard of the new coronavirus outbreak, they knew quick steps had to be taken to limit the threat. They put together a response plan, consisting of multiple measures to prevent the spread of the virus. By limiting physical contact between team members and with customers, having all those capable of working from home do so, implementing a stay at home policy for any employees with family members or themselves showing signs of illness, and sticking to strict cleaning processes, Hiller is doing its part to keep its community safe.



With all of these precautions, Hiller looks out for every member of the community as we all work to minimize health risks associated with COVID-19. As one of their core values, care is what drives Hiller in many regards. During this time of crisis, the company continues to care for its customers, employees, and vendors. This foundation of caring is what remains behind the decision to take these extra steps towards the goal of reducing the risk of infection in their community.



During these unique times, everyday needs for plumbing, heating, and cooling, and electrical services remain. The Hiller team, operating just a little bit differently under the implemented precautions, is still bringing great services to homes across their many different service location areas. Any urgent service need a customer has, they can find the solution with Hiller while staying safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19. The only thing Hiller asks of customers is to reschedule if anyone in the house is sick. The company believes that everyone must all work together right now.



"We are doing all we can to help keep you safe and healthy in all the weeks to come. We know that, together, we will get through this. America is resilient, strong, and knows how to come together in a crisis. We can get through this, as we have in the past if we just work together," said CEO Jimmy Hiller.



About Hiller

Hiller provides residential and commercial service and repair throughout Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama.



Contact:

Nick Martin

Marketing Director

info@happyhiller.com

1-844-694-4553