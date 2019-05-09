Hills Vineyard, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --Hills Vineyard, Inc., a company that produces extra virgin olive oil in San Francisco, CA, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide Hills Vineyard, Inc. with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand new audiences and potential customers in its area. BizIQ uses some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find reliable sources of information about olive oil in San Francisco, CA. BizIQ has also developed a brand new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for the olive oil company offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like unfiltered olive oil and the best olive oils on the market. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about its products.



"We're thrilled to be working with BizIQ to enhance our web marketing and our digital communications," said Austin E. Hills, owner of Hills Vineyard, Inc. "This is a big step forward for us, and we're excited for the opportunity to better connect with current and prospective customers online."



About Hills Vineyard, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Hills Vineyard, Inc. is an award-winning producer of olive oil in the San Francisco Bay area, and is family owned and operated. For more information about the company and its products, including the gold medal-winning Dos Colinas Extra Virgin Frantoio Olive Oil, visit http://www.dos-colinas.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.