Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2013 --Hilton Garden Inn New York/Chelsea Appoints Rosalba Cacciato As Director of Revenue Management



Alliance Hospitality, a hospitality management company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently appointed Rosalba Cacciato to the position of Director of Revenue Management at the Hilton Garden Inn New York/Chelsea.



With more than 19 years of experience in hospitality, Ms. Cacciato is responsible for the strategic development of Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea’s revenue management. She will report directly to the hotel’s General Manager, Barry Shatoff.



“I’m very happy to welcome Rosalba to our Hilton Garden Inn family,” said Shatoff. “Her extensive experience and leadership will be integral in strengthening the hotel’s revenue management practice, greatly contributing to the hotel’s long-term success.”



Ms. Cacciato brings extensive industry skill to Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea. She has more than 13 years of experience with Hilton and most recently served as Revenue Manager of the Hilton Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey for Interstate Hotels and Resorts.



“I have truly enjoyed working with Hilton throughout my career, so I was thrilled to be offered the Director of Revenue Management position at Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea. I am excited to further my career with Hilton and look forward to our future success together,” said Cacciato.



Ms. Cacciato’s long experience with Hilton made her a perfect fit for this new position according to Rolf Tweeten, president and CEO of Alliance Hospitality. “We set very high standards for our hotels, which is why we set even higher standards for our employees. We’ve developed a trust with Ms. Cacciato due to her years with Hilton, so we knew she was the ideal candidate for this position.”



Hilton Garden Inn New York/Chelsea - Located less than one mile to Jacob Javits Center and only four blocks to Macy's, the Hilton Garden Inn New York/Chelsea boasts the ideal location for experiencing everything the Big Apple has to offer. There are seven different subway lines within a short walking distance, with most attractions close by - Madison Square Garden is just three blocks away. Guest rooms are spacious and warm, and feature the adjustable Garden Sleep System® bed for a great night’s rest. Have a night in with a movie on your 32-inch HDTV, or keep up to date with the complimentary Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy the fitness center and 24-hour Business Center. The hotel is located at 121 West 28th Street, New York, New York, 10001-6102



