New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded in the range of $5.47 and $5.79 during its latest trading session. Currently, it is at $5.48, down 0.36 percent from its previous close. The stock recorded the volume of 2.073 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 2.925 million shares. The stock is trading below its very short term SMA price of $5.86 and long term moving average price of $5.93.



The company’s current market capitalization stands at $930.97 million. Himax Technologies deals in semiconductor technology.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on HIMX here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=HIMX



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at $20.42 and oscillated in the range of $20.37 and $21.14 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $21.01, up 3.03 percent from its previous close of $20.39. The company stock shows bullish trend and it is trading above its short term moving average price of $20.98, confirming the trend. Nuance Communications stock is highly volatile with beta of 1.51 and the company’s market capitalization stands at $6.64 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded in the range of $18.00 and $25.89.



Nuance Communications stock has lost 3.98 percent of its value in year 2013 so far. The company offers language and voice solutions.



Find out where NUAN could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis reports here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NUAN



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009