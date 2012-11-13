Geneva, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --The customers wanted to completely remodel their existing master bathroom within the current room configuration.



One of the goals for this project was to enlarge the shower area and vanity area. Since additional space to the bathroom could not be added, additional space for the larger shower and vanity area was gained by removing a large built in whirlpool bathtub.



The new large walk in shower included a custom tiled shower base, decorative tile layout, frameless glass shower door and recessed shelves for soap and shampoo. The shower was enhanced by installing body sprays, a rain shower head and hand held shower sprayer.



Coordinating floor tile was installed to compliment the tile used in the shower.



A double bowl vanity cabinet was installed with under mount sink bowls and a granite top. On one end of the vanity a make-up station was installed.



The vanity faucets coordinated with the shower hardware to tie everything together for a finished look.