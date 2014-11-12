Hip Hop Rap Album Launched by Braidss Artist Closes out Year with New Release

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --Braidss, a recording artist from Columbus, Ohio uses his own lifestyle as a mosaic to form his authentic brand of hip hop music. The artist demonstrates confidence in his gifts as a musician, and a lyricist. Showing heart, vulnerability, ambition and great vocal variety, Braids is releasing a new album on December 30, 2014. The end of year release is titled “Who I Am”.



“Who I Am,” follows on the heels of two recent releases, one in July and one in September. The artist cut his teeth on hip hop at a young age, and shares how he has been loving the game and music for his whole life.



His website, personal style and music carry heavy urban flavor. Columbus, from which he hails, is Ohio's largest city. Columbus was also a top contender in Business Week's 50 best cities in America.



His recent releases have already gained him followers, fans and supporters; with predictions that he will be a chart-topper for offering fresh music that stands out from the crowd. His music has also enjoyed significant radio play.



About Braidss

Braidss is an unsigned artist who has released his own music worldwide with digital distribution. Braidss has written and collaborated as a lead vocalist with others in the industry. Brick Wrap Music has digital distribution on iTunes and Amazon.



The newest release will likewise be available on iTunes and Amazon, in time for the New Year.



For more information, visit http://www.braidssmyguys.com/