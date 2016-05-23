Hip Hop Star LJ Bey Releases Trump Trump Song to Campaign Against Donald Trump Presidential Bid

Benicia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --While the world watches in anticipation to see who will be the next President of the United States, one popular artist who is set to release his debut album has written a song about the elections. Hip Hop Star LJ Bey has released a song called Trump Trump to encourage young people to play an active role in the forth-coming elections.



Trump Trump, which has been written and is performed by LJ Bey and features fellow Elite House Records artist Hazel Bey uses rich saxophones, regal sounding horns, vibrant harmonies and empowering lyrics to inspire young voters to think carefully before voting for the next President of the United States. The single will feature on the upcoming Mixtape "Rise to Crown", which is scheduled for release on May 21, 2016. The artist hopes his song encourages people to make the right choice and not to have a leader of the free world who could do more damage to the country than good.



When President Obama first ran for President and became President on November 4, 2008, it was one of the most talked about elections. However, with Donald Trump running for the top job and upsetting many leaders around the world as well as voters, this year's election has overshadowed President Obama campaign.



Many other celebrities including Jonny Depp, John Legend, Chris Brown and Russell Simons agree with Bey's belief that Donald Trump should not be the next president of the United States, fearing high-unemployment, increased financial problems, leaving millions of families struggling to survive. Hip Hop star LJ Bey sends a clear message in his song, be 'careful for what you wish for'. The artist gives his outlook on the prospect on Donald Trump becoming president.



LJ Bey explained the lyrics behind the song, he said: " The President gets there executive power from the people. I believe a president should in turn empower the people. I am not sure what he is doing to empower my people, but I have observed prejudice. My response was simple create an empowering song for the people and hopefully they will vote to empower themselves and America."



The song has already gained worldwide exposure and caused excitement amongst LJ Bey fans.



To listen to the song, please visit https://soundcloud.com/lj-bey/trump-trump-ft-hazel-bey



Jaxon (LJ) Bey is a singer/songwriter from Benicia, California. After his parent's split at an early age he spent much of his childhood also growing up in West Oakland with his father. The two dynamics were intriguing to him. The urban life and the suburban life both educated him and enlightened him to both sides. He used that influence in his music at early ages; swooning his crews way into a spot in the USA World Showcase as a mere high school freshman. Years later, LJ has taken personal influences from mentors Beyoncé Knowles, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jay Z, James Brown, Bob Marley and Kanye West and has create an Elegant sound that can only be described as Elite.



