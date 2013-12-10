HIPAA Secure Now! Announces a Low Cost $299 HIPAA Security Service Aimed at Small Organizations

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2013 --HIPAA Secure Now! (HSN) announced today a low cost HIPAA security service aimed at organizations with 10 or fewer employees. The new service called the HIPAA Basic Service includes a thorough HIPAA / Meaningful Use risk assessment, HIPAA security training / compliance testing for all employees and 1 month access to the innovative HIPAA compliance portal.



The HIPAA Basic Service will help HIPAA Covered Entities (physicians, dentists, chiropractors, etc.) and their Business Associates (IT companies, medical billing, medical transcriptionists, etc.) comply with HIPAA regulations. The new HIPAA Basic Service introduces a streamlined approach to performing a HIPAA Risk Assessment and only takes one hour to complete. The HIPAA security training is comprehensive and makes extensive use of engaging videos to help employees understand the importance of securing patient information. Optional HIPAA security policies and procedures can be added to the service.



“Since we began helping organizations with HIPAA compliance in 2009, we have consistently been trying to lower the cost and make HIPAA security affordable for all organizations.” said Art Gross, HSN’s President and CEO. “We work with a lot of very small dental and chiropractic practices as well as small business associates and they have been asking for a low cost, easy way to implement a HIPAA security solution. Many of our clients are also asking for a solution that will help them attest for Meaningful Use. We built the HIPAA Basic Service to meet this need.”



HSN also announced several new services and subscriptions to round out the HSN Small Organization suite. The low cost services and subscriptions provide ongoing access to training, annual risk assessments and access to the HSN compliance portal. Some subscriptions offer $100,000 of financial protection from HIPAA breaches and fines.



About HIPAA Secure Now!

HIPAA Secure Now! has been helping clients comply with the HIPAA Security Rule since 2009. HIPAA Secure Now! is the fastest, most affordable and easiest way to HIPAA compliance. HIPAA Secure Now! performs our client’s Risk Assessment; writes their policies and procedures and trains their employees on how to protect patient information. In addition, HIPAA Secure Now! offers $100,000 of financial protection from HIPAA breaches and fines on some annual compliance subscriptions. For more information visit www.HIPAASecureNow.com.