Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2013 --HIPAA Secure Now! announced today that the HIPAA Secure Now! annual HIPAA compliance subscription will include $100,000 of financial protection from HIPAA breach and violation expenses. The financial protection will be included in the HIPAA Secure Now! annual compliance subscription for 50 employees or less. The financial protection is available for covered entities (healthcare organizations, medical, dental and chiropractic practices, etc.) and HIPAA business associates (a person or entity that protected health information is disclosed to by a covered entity).



The $100,000 financial protection will cover HIPAA breach related expenses including costs of an audit to determine cause and extent of a security breach. Post breach expenses will also be covered including expenses to provide notice to patients, identity monitoring and/or restoration services to individuals affected by a breach The financial protection also covers HIPAA violations including any penalty, fine or statutory damage imposed by federal or state governments or agency in response to a HIPAA breach. Also covered by the protection is PCI (credit card) breach expenses.



“Our HIPAA Secure Now! service helps covered entities and their business associates comply with HIPAA regulations and protect patient information.” Explained HIPAA Secure Now! President and CEO Art Gross. “We realize that even the most secure organizations can experience HIPAA related breaches and want to provide a level of financial protection against possible expenses and associated HIPAA violation fines. Breaches can be expensive and we feel that our financial protection will cover or offset some of those expenses.”



For more details including terms and conditions, please visit our website.



About HIPAA Secure Now

HIPAA Secure Now! has been helping clients comply with the HIPAA Security Rule since 2009. HIPAA Secure Now! is the fastest and easiest way to HIPAA compliance. HIPAA Secure Now! performs our client’s Risk Assessment; writes their policies and procedures and trains their employees on how to protect patient information. For more information visit www.HIPAASecureNow.com.