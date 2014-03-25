HIPAA Secure Now Voted Best Vendor at ASCII IT SMB Success Summit in Austin, TX

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --HIPAA Secure Now! (HSN) was voted best vendor at the ASCII IT SMB Success Summit held in Austin, TX. The ASCII event was well attended by Managed Service Providers (MSPs). HSN was represented by Art Gross HSN President and CEO and Patrick Felicetta HSN National Partner Relations. Gross and Felicetta provided detailed insight into HIPAA security regulations and how partnering with HSN can help MSPs grow their business. A compelling case was made that HSN could help MSPs increase their presence or enter the rapidly growing health IT market.



“HIPAA security is a complex set of regulations that are not very well understood.” Explained Gross. “We help our MSP partners provide HIPAA security services without having to be experts themselves. Our streamlined approach to performing a HIPAA security risk assessment not only helps clients comply with HIPAA but provides MSP partners with opportunities to implement additional security safeguards and further protect patient information. Additional safeguards include disaster recovery, encryption and vulnerability remediation services.”



MSP partners like the flexibility of the HSN partner program.” Said Felicetta. “Partners can refer clients or resell the HSN service. Many MSPs liked the ability to purchase the HSN service at a discount and bundle additional service offerings. MSPs told us that they like the low cost of the service and the streamlined purchasing process. The HSN all-in-one HIPAA security solution provides MSPs with a full complement of HIPAA security services that allow their clients to achieve HIPAA compliance”



About HIPAA Secure Now!

HIPAA Secure Now! has been helping clients comply with the HIPAA Security Rule since 2009. HIPAA Secure Now! is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to HIPAA compliance. HIPAA Secure Now! performs our client’s Risk Assessment; writes their policies and procedures and trains their employees on how to protect patient information. For more information visit www.HIPAASecureNow.com.