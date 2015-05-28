Hiring from Within Is a Winning Proposition for Companies and Employees

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --While companies typically spread a wide net when seeking to fill an open employment position, many of them actually prefer to promote an internal candidate who already knows the ropes. In fact, over 80 percent of senior executive positions are filled by promoting someone from within the company. I nternal employees who apply for mid-level positions are also more likely to get the job as well.



Data reveals that companies achieve significant cost and time savings when they hire internally. With regards to actual fiscal savings, the average cost of locating and hiring an external candidate is 1.7 times higher than it is for hiring someone from within the company. This cost savings comes from money not spent on recruiting, training, advertising, referral bonuses, travel and relocation costs. In addition, data shows that 40 to 60 percent of external hires aren't successful and eventually leave or are terminated, meaning the onboarding cost is completely lost by the company.



For the millions of Americans who are unsatisfied with their jobs, but enjoy the company they work for, these numbers will appear encouraging. It's proof positive that employees who take the initiative to move up are often presented with the opportunity to do so.



One area that many internal candidates fail to execute successfully is in writing their resume. "Many simply throw together a generic resume or use the company's internal resume building tool," says Joel Marotti, senior managing partner of Vertical Media Solutions. "Unfortunately, this is what most of an internal candidate's competition will do as well, which fails to set them apart." Candidates who take the time to customize their resumes are 10 percent more likely to get a job offer than those who don't.



To assist employees in their upwardly mobile efforts, Vertical Media Solutions has released a new guide How to Prepare a Resume For an Internal Job. It clearly and succinctly covers the resume features that are most critical to an internal employee and helps them clearly communicate their strengths to their employer.



