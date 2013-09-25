HiSlider Offers a Handy and Free JQuery Sliders Maker for Websites

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --Hi Slider has emerged as the most preferred App for creating fully responsive free jquery sliders for basic website and those built on platforms including WordPress, Joomla and Drupal among others. The app is free of cost and helping many users to get the attractive slider makers without coding. When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We are very happy for becoming the most preferred alternative among users. We have presented successful software for our clients with the help of latest technology and our experts are on the job to constantly improve the same. The app is friendly and easy to use for everyone.”He further added, “We aim to continue our services in future as well by offering many more programs to users.”



According to the sources, Hi Slider helps in creating dynamic sliders and saving the same as project to allow users re-edit as per the need. The app also comes with the preview of the created slider. Users need to click on the Refresh button to preview the slider result instantly when any change in setting is done. The preview of the created slider can be seen in any browser option including Firefox, Chrome and internet explorer among others before the actual implementation. Users can also change the size of imported images and correct the image quality.



The software enables user to publish jQuery image galleries, sliding banners and JavaScript slideshow presentations among others. HiSlider offers numerous templates and skins as well for the users to view and select from. Users can apply any of the templates and skins only by a double click on the templates. HiSlider also offers detailed tutorials to users. The FAQ section of the site helps new beginners find relevant answers for queries. Site also includes the tutorials about how to embed sliders into web page, and how to customize unique sliders among others.



About Hi Slider (http://www.hislider.com)

HiSlider is a WYSIWYG and a Customized APP that can be used for both personal and commercial requirement. The company is committed to optimization and development of website and aim to help the users develop websites with ease without any knowledge of coding. The software is cost effective, user friendly and of high quality.