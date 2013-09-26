HiSlider Reveals a Showcase with Cool Image Slideshows to Customers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2013 --Wonder Idea Technology Limited, a well known company and the creator of Hi Slider app, today revealed a showcase that displays cool JQuery sliders to customers. The showcase acts as a demo to the clients for the features of HiSlider. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “The aim of introducing the showcase on our site is to let viewers and users know the templates and features of HiSlider. Whenever we release new templates, new demos will be added to the showcase.”He further added, “Showcase would also act as a guide that shows the exact method to use HiSlider successfully.”



Hi Slider can create free html5 slideshow to show attractive scenery with thumbnails and detailed description. Sliders can also be customized as per the needs and users can design progress bar color, background color, border color, shadow color and font color to name of a few. Showcase also shows that HiSlider can be used to create sliders from images, YouTube videos and Vimeo videos. The showcase can be viewed on iPad, iPhone, Android tablet and Android phone.



Hi Slider tool is compatible with all browsers including Google Chrome, IE7, Safari and Firefox. The free html5 slideshow maker can be used by anyone. The tool allows users to publish slider in fancy JavaScript slideshow presentation and as WordPress slider plug-ins. It can also be used to create remarkable website sliding banners and responsive jQuery image slideshows. The app is useful for designing templates with built-in setting features including backgrounds color and image, navigation bar and control button among others. Users can also create jQuery image slider, image gallery slider, JavaScript image slider and free WordPress image gallery without coding.



About Hi Slider

HiSlider is an easy to use APP that can be used for both personal and commercial requirement. The company is committed to optimization and development of website and aim to help the users develop websites with ease without any knowledge of coding. The software is cost effective, user friendly and of high quality for all website owners including WordPress, Drupal and Joomla.