HiSlider to Launch New Free Joomla Image Slider Maker for Web Masters and Designers

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --Hi Slider, a Free Joomla Image Slider Maker, is proud to announce that they are launching their new software that brings functional services to all web masters and designers. The software has powerful features that help in creating any jquery slider at no cost.



Hi Slider is ideal for personal use. It enables the users to put out responsive jquery image slideshows, website sliding banners, WordPress slider plugins and JavaScript slideshow presentation. Unlike others, it is easy to use and doesn’t require exact knowledge of coding. It also saves time while getting its maximum benefits.



Upon checking this site, users are free to visit its various categories. They will learn how the software helps in making a perfect website presentation. Hi Slider is compatible not only to iPhones, but other modern devices like Android, Windows Phone and a lot more. It can also be used on various browsers like Safari, Google Chrome and Firefox. After using this software, users can make designs with images, Vimeo videos and YouTube videos.



With this latest software, users can make a perfect website that suits for their online businesses. This can help in getting more traffic to their websites. Upon checking this site, users don’t need to spend more time and effort to understand its function. They explain the different steps on how to download the software and how to use it.



Hi Slider is here not only to provide high quality software. They are also here to ensure that users able to access a user-friendly and affordable web design software. At present, most people are excited to download this software and get its fullest functions.



Since Hi Slider is committed in providing the best for their clients, they never miss to amaze them. Before they released the software, they are certain that they are filled with perfect features that fit for their needs. As expected, this software is becoming more in demand in the market. With its simple applications, even novice users can easily know how it works.



For more details about the software, you are free to visit its official website. You can do this through checking this link http://www.hislider.com/. You are also free to ask question via its support email. As an option, it is best to visit its main address at 18 Java Road North Point Hong Kong.