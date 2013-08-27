HiSlider.com Is Published with Free Hi Slider WordPress Plugin Maker

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2013 --Hi Slider product manager, Alice Lee, announced the launch of the firm’s new website and Hi Slider application. The new app allows anyone to create jQuery sliders without the need for coding or special expertise. Hi Slider provides a quick, powerful and easy way to create dynamic banners for websites.



“Hi Slider is a unique tool that anyone can use to make 2D and 3D jQuerry sliders without programming skills,” said Lee. “Even non-coders can design gorgeous slideshows and banners in minutes.”



Dynamic websites featuring sliders have a proven record of increasing visitor engagement and conversions. The ability to engage potential customers is essential for entrepreneurs in any economy. With Hi Slider, users have the ability to create and publish website banners, slideshow presentations, image slideshows and WordPress slider plugins.



The app features four output types – basic, Hi Slider WordPress plugin, Joomla module and Drupal module. Slides load quickly and slider jQuery creations can be made with images, along with YouTube and Vimeo videos. Hi Slider provides users with the tools and flexibility to change font settings, image proportions and the way thumbnails are displayed.



Hi Slider significantly decreases the time needed to create jQuerry Sliders and provide users with multiple templates and skins built in to the app. Templates can be easily customized to accommodate a wide range of needs and requirements. Settings can be configured to alter features that include background colors, images and navigation bars.



Templates and skins have topics that include classic, elastic, Eris horizontal, full, list and wonder. Users have an array of decorative design and showy effects from which to choose, along with transitions encompassing 3D horizontal and vertical, base, block, rotate, shuffle stack and wipe. Effect controls can be established for individual slides or set for random. Users have complete control over the direction and duration of their animations.



Hi Slider is available for multiple platforms that include Android, PC, Mac, PAD, tablets and mobile phones. The app is compatible with Firefox, Google Chrome, IE7 and up, and Safari browsers. Hi Slider is offered for non-commercial use to schools, non-commercial blogs and non-profit organizations and a commercial version is available for business owners and entrepreneurs.



The innovative Hi Slider app revolutionizes the way jQuery sliders are created, allowing anyone to design and publish 2D and 3D sliders and an array of banners, slideshows and WordPress plugins. No programming skill is needed and the app provides users with the tools to customize a wealth of features. Hi Slider offers an easy and imaginative solution for creating stunning websites that stimulate interest, engages visitors and increases conversions.



For more information, visit the website at http://hislider.com.