Hislider.com Launches a Free jQuery Slideshow Gallery Creator - Hi Slider

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --When it comes to web design, website developers have to catch an internet user’s attention before they quickly move onto another website. Now to help catch an internet user’s attention more efficiently to show off a service or product, image sliders are becoming increasingly popular. A Hong Kong software company has recently created a free jquery slideshow gallery creator to make it easy for web designers to create high quality image sliders without any programming skills necessary to use the software.



This program called Hi Slider can easily convert images, YouTube videos and Vimeo Videos into high quality jQuery image sliders. Hi Slider can import images or video and output dynamic image sliders for eye-catching websites. Video is an intuitive medium that provides audiences with more content detail and attractive effects that viewers may not receive with traditional images. With Hi Slider, web designers can create a variety of dynamic outputs to achieve maximum visual results.



Inserting video to create a jQuery slider is easy with Hi Slider. Users simply start the program and create a new project. Then they click the “add slides” window and click either the YouTube or Vimeo button. Users then copy and paste the video URL into a new window and click “Ok” to select this video. After clicking “Refresh”, users have created a high-quality image slider with video. Hi Slider developers created this process to be incredibly easy so just about any web designer can create stunning websites.



There is absolutely no coding involved with Hi Slider and Hi Slider developers created multiple templates and transition effects to make each image slider different and unique. Hi Slider creations can be viewed on multiple platforms including PC’s, Mac computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Image sliders can also be published onto websites and output types including HTML5, WordPress, Joomla and Drupal.



Probably the best part about Hi Slider though is that it is free for non-commercial use and any school, non-commercial blog, or non-profit organization can get Hi Slider free of charge. Those wishing to use Hi Slider for business or commercial use simply have to pay a license fee for the software. To download Hi Slider today, web designers and internet users alike can download this incredible software at http://www.hislider.com/.