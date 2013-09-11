HiSlider.com Launches Two Versions of Free jQuery Image Scroller Maker

HongKong, HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2013 --Wonder Idea Technology Limited has announced the launch of two versions of its popular Hi Slider software. Allowing users to publish jQuery image sliders to banners and other elements of websites, the software now comes in a free Personal Version and a Commercial Version available for $49.00.



Hi Slider is free jquery image scroller maker for non-commercial use. It is ideal for non-commercial blogs, for example, or on a non-profit organization website. Users get full lifetime use of the program plus free upgrades. Unlimited publishing, installation, and support are also included. The main difference is the watermark appears on the output, which appears as the Hi Slider logo.



The Commercial Version is available for purchase now. It is limited to installation on two PCs. There is no watermark on the output and free templates and skins are included with the software. The product is fully suited for use on commercial sites. Users can create their own unique website banners and graphics and brand them accordingly.



A license code must be purchased to download and install the commercial edition of Hi Slider. The software can then be launched; at which time the user is prompted to input the license code in the register box. By clicking on “Register”, the program is activated. Upgrades are provided for free after the initial purchase, and can be downloaded directly from the company’s website.



Support is provided forever after the initial purchase. The company also provides a 14-day money back guarantee if the consumer is not satisfied with the software. Hi Slider can be downloaded from the website. Templates, support, a help document, and an FAQ page are available to add move value to the software or receive comprehensive help where needed.



To learn more about the personal and commercial editions of Hi Slider, go to http://www.hislider.com/.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited, based in Hong Kong, produces software that caters to trends in modern web design. Its Hi Slider software product and others help in the development and optimization of webpages. The web design software is cost-effective and publishes high-quality jQuery image sliders and image gallery, JavaScript, and WordPress sliders.