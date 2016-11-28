Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Steven Weinreb as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTCQB:HISP- "Hispanica" or the "Company"), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, has nominated and appointed Mr. Steven Weinreb as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Weinreb has been working closely with HISP's CEO in the last few months and will be supporting the Company's strategic plan involving the addition and enhancement of exclusive brands that HISP will distribute in the U.S.



Mr. Weinreb served as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Rice Inc., one of the largest rice milling and marketing companies in the U.S. from October 1999 to December 2004. From September 1979 to January 2006, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Vitarroz Corporation, a Hispanic food distribution company located in Jersey City, New Jersey, and also served as its President. Mr. Weinreb has been a Director of Powersafe Technology Corp., since March 12, 2009. He holds a Master's Degree in Talmudic Law from Beth Hatalmud.



"We are excited to bring Steve on board to help us strategically, since he has many years of experience in our industry. He has already been vital in providing the Company strategic access with various food companies and brands that we are engaging to represent exclusively. His vast network and relationships will also be key to our expansion plans when it comes to distribution. Having the right portfolio of brands as well as the distribution channels to expand into is what Mr. Weinreb brings to Hispanica," stated Chairman and CEO Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo.



In his position as Chief Executive Officer at American Rice, Mr. Weinreb was instrumental in increasing profits year-over-year as well as closing significant strategic acquisitions including American Rice's purchase of SOS Cuetara, which was at the time of acquisition the world's largest producer of olive oil and a leading branded biscuits, rice and edible oils company in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.



Mr. Weinreb stated, "I am pleased to be joining Hispanica because I believe they are doing something very special and unique in our industry and I will help in any way I can to bring real value to the company. I have worked with some of the principals before and I think this management team and board is what will make Hispanica a company to watch over the next couple of years. I am eager to be a contributing part of their ongoing success."



Hispanica's President, John Romagosa, concluded, "I've worked with Steve in the past and have seen what he has accomplished in our industry. Bringing Steve on board was a key move to help us take Hispanica's portfolio to the next level."



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are done so on a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Northern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors Relations Contact:

Kevin Holmes

Chesapeake Group

info@chesapeakegp.com

410-825-3930



Source: Uptick Newswire