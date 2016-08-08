Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Expands Distribution Into More Than 2,000 Retailers in the U.S.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTC:HISP), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, announced today that it now has distribution (directly and indirectly) in over 2,000 retail stores as of July 2016 which include renowned retailers such:



- Walmart ®



- 7 Eleven ®,



- Safeway ®,



- Shoppers Food Warehouse ®,



- Valero Gas ®



- Lucky Supermarkets ®



- Shell Gas ®



- Quik Stop Markets ®



- Railys Supermarkets ®



- Nob Hill ®



- Save Mart Supermarket ®



- FoodMaxx ®



- Compare Foods ®



- Associated Supermarkets ®



- C-Town Supermarkets ®



- Bravo Supermarkets ®



- Foodtowns ®



- Americana Grocers ®



- Grand Mart ®



- Mega Supermarkets ®



- Fresh World ®



"The ability of the Company to establish so many retail stores and extensive distribution channels in certain key markets of the U.S., for Hispanic and ethnic foods, so soon after our first acquisition is a testament to our management's ability to handle different components of our subsidiaries, their product lines, customers, and logistics. This is a scalable business that will continue to grow as we add on new products, customers, acquisitions and vital personnel." said Fernando "Oswaldo" Leonzo, Chairman & CEO of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.



"The 2,000 retailers we now sell to, directly through our ESD subsidiary and indirectly through our wholesale and distribution customers, represents only less than 1% of the total market for ethnic foods in the U.S. As an example, it is well known that brands like Jarritos ® (a well-known Mexican soft drink imported by Novamex ®) is in well over 100,000 retail locations, in the U.S. alone. Our goal is to increase our market presence with all our proprietary products, whether they are beverages, snacks, or foods, throughout our distribution network which we are growing by the day." stated John Romagosa, President of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in the Los Angeles and Northern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



