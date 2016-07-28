Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Expands Distribution Into Northern California with the Addition of 80 Kroger's Food 4 Less Chain Stores

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTC:HISP), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, announced today that it has expanded its distribution further into the Northern California market. Through its wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Source Distributors, Inc, products will now be carried in all of the Food 4 Less Chain stores in the area.



John Romagosa, President of Hispanica said, "The demand for our product lines as well as our reputation through Energy Source continues to attract top retailers. Food 4 Less is a dominant grocery chain player in the Northern, Central and Southern California marketplace."



"The Company is focused on the execution of its business plan to expand its retail presence resulting in higher growth, and moving us as soon as possible to a positive cash flow situation," said Fernando "Oswaldo" Leonzo, Chairman and CEO of Hispanica.



Currently owned by Kroger and founded in 1977, Food 4 Less is a national warehouse store grocery chain headquartered in Compton, California. It is a no-frills grocery store where the customers bag their own groceries at the checkout. Kroger operates Food 4 Less stores in California, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. In markets that Kroger does not have the rights to the Food 4 Less name, it operates as Foods Co.



With nearly 80 stores in the state, Food 4 Less locations in California are in Barstow, El Centro, Calexico, Coachella, Indio, Cathedral City, Yucca Valley, Beaumont, El Cajon, Santee, Escondido, Lemon Grove, San Diego, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Vista, Temecula, Perris, Apple Valley, Victorville, Highland, Redlands, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Colton, Rialto, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Lancaster, Palmdale, Ontario, Santa Clarita, Sylmar, Pacoima, Pasadena, Corona, Pomona, Chino, Huntington Park, Los Angeles, Maywood, Lynwood, Bell Gardens, Compton, Inglewood, Gardena, Downey, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Torrance, Signal Hill, Wilmington, Long Beach, Hawaiian Gardens, North Hollywood, Panorama City, Arleta, Van Nuys, North Hills, El Monte, Reseda, Baldwin Park, La Puente, West Covina, Canoga Park, Stanton, Fullerton, Anaheim, Oxnard, Santa Ana.



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Southern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors Relations Contact: Please contact Kevin Holmes from Chesapeake Group email: info@chesapeakegp.com 410-825-3930



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire