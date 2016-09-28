Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Increases Its Product Offerings with the Addition of TropicMax Plantain Chips Into Northern California

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTC:HISP), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Plantain Republic, S.A. the maker of the TropicMax brand of plantain chips. The Distribution Agreement gives Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. the exclusive territories of Northern California.



"This new distribution arrangement with TropicMax gives Hispanica another line of proprietary products to offer our DSD (Direct Store Delivery) customers. It gives us the ability to wholesale snacks as well as our beverages to additional distributors in the State of California," said Hispanica International's President John Romagosa. TropicMax is a successful brand sold in the New York Tri-State area as well as in several countries around the world. Current sales estimates of Plantain Chips manufactured by the brand's parent company, Plantain Republic, S.A., are estimated at over $8 million annually to customers on three continents.



"The addition of TropicMax, into our DSD network in Northern California, will give us the ability to expand our product offering in both the beverage and snack categories," stated Mr. Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, Hispanica's CEO.



About TropicMax

TropicMax® aims to satisfy all consumer markets in the world, with their own grown, harvested and processed plantains of the highest quality, freshness and flavors from the tropical regions of Ecuador. They are a family owned and operated business dedicated to the production of plantain-based snacks with salt, pepper, garlic, lemon, jalapeño, cheddar cheese and onion cream flavors. They package their products in different sizes for export to three continents. Their main advantage is having the highest consistent raw materials for production of the plantain called "barraganete" from El Carmen, Ecuador.



For more information on TropicMax, Inc. please visit http://www.tropicmax.com/



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Northern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors Relations Contact:

Kevin Holmes

Chesapeake Group

info@chesapeakegp.com

410-825-3930



Source: Uptick Newswire