Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Now Distributes to the World Famous Pebble Beach Golf Resort and Monterey Country Club

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTC:HISP), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, announced today that it is now servicing the world famous Pebble Beach Resort, owned by the Pebble Beach Company, in Pebble Beach California through its wholly owned subsidiary Energy Source Distributors (ESD). Along with the Pebble Beach Resorts, Hispanica, through ESD, has also added the Monterey Country Club in Pebble Beach, CA.



John Romagosa, President of Hispanica said, "We continue to expand our distribution footprint throughout Northern California in some of the most high profile locations one can think of. Besides Coca Cola, Pepsi, and 7 UP, we are the only other beverage distributor servicing these accounts. It's a testament to the level of our professionalism and the demand for our products."



"We will continue to outperform our competition by acquiring the competitive and proprietary distribution platforms. As we open up our distribution in key markets like Northern California we will also look to expand our portfolio offerings to these prime locations." said Fernando "Oswaldo" Leonzo, Chairman and CEO of Hispanica.



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Northern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



