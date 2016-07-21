Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Receives over $200,000 of Orders for Its Flagship Product - RTD Horchata

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTC:HISP), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, announced today that it has received over $200,000 of orders for its flagship product- RTD (Ready to Drink) Horchata in 12oz aluminum retort cans. These represent the largest orders for a single SKU, excluding the sales from the recent acquisition of Energy Source Distribution. The Company has begun shipping these orders, and expects to complete shipments in the next few weeks. "These orders are from existing customers, before the acquisition of our first DSD, which is going to be a great asset to Hispanica, as we start to realize the benefits of its distribution infrastructure, and the retailers that we gain access to" stated Mr. Oswaldo Leonzo, CEO of Hispanica International. "We will continue to grow our business organically from the strength of our proprietary brands as well as through key acquisitions, like the one we just made a couple of weeks ago, in the purchase of Energy Source Distribution. The overall strategy ultimately is to merge our products into the distribution channels that we acquire. This will not only help our overall margins, but also help give us coverage in key markets and retailers, that we were not selling before" continued Mr. Oswaldo Leonzo. Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. is in the process of introducing more products that fit with the growing demand of the Hispanic and ethnic food markets.



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups which are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed to building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Southern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



