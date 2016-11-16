Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Releases Shareholders' Update

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. (OTCQB:HISP) ("Hispanica" or the "Company"), a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, today published a new shareholders' update. There is also a new corporate presentation that includes information about Hispanica's competitive advantages and its corporate growth. The presentation will be utilized for future investor calls and road shows.



This presentation can be found at http://hispanicadelights.com/investors/



"Our company is now gaining momentum in terms of sales and revenues and market share growth," stated Chairman and CEO Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo. "We are focusing our efforts in growing the company with new product offerings, expansion of distribution channels and making strategic acquisitions in keys markets where we can achieve the higher rates of revenue growth as well as margin expansion."



"As mentioned in our previous shareholders' update, we are now fully integrated in terms of our first acquisition, Energy Source Distributors, Inc. (ESD), and we have begun shipping our two proprietary line of products- GRAN NEVADA and Tropic Max Plantain Chips to our warehouse in Northern California. We are planning to add to our portfolio of products, which will increase our existing operations in Northern California, and eventually plan to move into the Southern California, NY/NJ and Mid-Atlantic regions. The following are our objectives for the coming two quarters:



- Expand existing distribution operations in both Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic.



- Increase our portfolio of exclusive brands.



- Execute a second strategic transaction that will give our company a major footprint in a Top 5 market.



- Expand the product offerings of the brands we are handling on an exclusive basis in order to increase gross margins.



- Enter into strategic alliances in terms of distribution and capacity for increasing the product offerings in order to meet current demand for our products.



- Formally bring on board additional industry veterans who will help the company in an advisory capacity, and whose experience and contacts will play a major role for our company in terms of dramatically increasing our footprint within this industry."



- The Company added over 1,400 retailers to now surpass 2,000 retail locations and will expand to over 5,000 retail locations.



- Revenues for Q1 rose 400% to 649,411 from 129,871 during the comparable quarter the previous year and will continue to increase revenues from last year exponentially.



Q1 Highlights



- Closed $7.5 Million credit facility.



- Closed the acquisition of Energy Source Distributers, Inc., adding nearly $3 million in annual revenue, in an all cash transaction.



- Expanded distribution into more than 2000 retailers including Walmart, 7Eleven, Safeway, Nob Hill, Kroger's owned Food 4 Less, Valero Gas and Shell Gas chain stores.



Subsequent Events



- Uplisting to OTCQB.

- Increased Product Offerings to Include Tropix Max Plaintain Chips.



Mr. Oswaldo Leonzo continued, "Our strategy for fiscal 2017 is the same in that we want to grow our existing operations, expand our proprietary portfolio of products, and move forward with our next strategic acquisition. This will continue to expand our top line revenue growth as well as give the Company a positive cash flow operational platform. We want to reach profitability sooner than what our model has shown and we think that with the right strategic transactions and timing we can expect to achieve that."



"We ask our shareholders to please feel free to contact the Company, through our corporate media representatives, with any questions, comments, or inquiries. We are starting to see a level of interest not seen since we became a public company," concluded Mr. Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo.



For more information, please visit www.sec.gov to view our corporate filings.



About Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.

Hispanic International Delights of America, Inc. (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products. The brands distributed are under a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements). These brands emulate the flavors, tastes, and traditions, which have been known for generations among the Hispanic and other ethnic groups, and are now becoming part of the American mainstream diet. HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices.



HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Northern California Region.



For more information on Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. please visit http://www.hispanicadelights.com/



SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors Relations Contact:

Kevin Holmes

Chesapeake Group

info@chesapeakegp.com

410-825-3930



Source: Uptick Newswire