Historic Royal Vietnamese Family Antiques to Be Sold at Public Auction

The auction of the collection from the family of the former Emperor of Vietnam, Emperor Hoang (Wong is the family name in Chinese). Preview will begin at 11am on auction day.



One of the largest Vietnamese and Asian antique collections to ever be sold at auction, the artifacts date as far back as the 10th century through the Republic Era, 250 pieces. Porcelain, ceramic, copper, 100-year-old jade, enamels, exotic compositions, several jewelry pieces, snuff bottles and wood inlaid list stalks can all be located among the items being put up for sale. Never before have any of these items been available to the public for viewing or purchase; this means a rare opportunity to view and purchase some of these extremely rare and one-of-a-kind items. These items are truly national treasures and are some of the rarest items in the world.



In the words of the family:



This fifth generation collection was accumulated by the first Tran to be appointed "Nhi Pham Bá Ho" during the reign of the Emperor Tu Duc. When he passed away in 1956, at the age of ninety, his only daughter inherited the items. When she passed away in 1974 her eldest son, Hoàng Van Loc was given sole custody. The fall of Saigon in 1975 placed the family Wong and the collection at risk. The collection and the family fled communist Vietnam and resettled in the United States in 1980. It took more than thirty years and a lot of work by the Wong family to gather and preserve this unique collection.



Bidders may also participate online from anywhere in the world by visiting www.internationalauction.network. Wayne Wheat Enterprises, LLC and Consulting Auction House GWS AUCTIONS, LLC.



For More information about the collection, pictures and provenance go to www.WongCollection.com.



