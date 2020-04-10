Historic Tees Launches COVID-19 Tee-Shirt Line with a Purpose to Support the Masses

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2020 --Switch that boring old t-shirt for a historical tee with a message. Historic Tees, an apparel brand is launching its first line of pandemic tees in Spring. The launch of the pandemic tees sporting historical messages will encourage the public to beat the coronavirus through social distancing, allow recoverees to express survivorship, and support individuals and families affected by COVID-19.



Online apparel brand, Historic Tees makes its official launch in April with the first line of 2020 pandemic tees. Tees are designed as a reminder to practice social distancing and hygienic handwashing to flatten the curve of the spread. The brand is also launching a line of Survivorship Tees for recovered individuals of the virus, which will be ready for pre-orders online.



Historic Tees make perfect gifts and keepsake items for years of wear. All tees are made with breathable light cotton, ensuring comfortable wear on essential grocery runs and loungewear. Historic Tees such as the 2020 COVID-19 tees are available to purchase online at historictees.net, while the Survivorship Tees are available for pre-orders. Shirts begin at $17.50 (USD) with size varying from small to XXL. Customers can shop for different colors online.



The brand hopes consumers recognize the important message it supports. A social media campaign will coincide with the launch to further share the importance of unity across the globe. Social distancers can share the importance of being connected while being physically apart by sporting the Historic Tees and tagging on social media using hashtags #ApartButTogether, #BeatingCOVID19, and #6FtAwayNotUnder.



"We are excited to officially launch Historic Tees online," says Sunsaria Baldwin, CEO and Founder of Logical Source Consulting, LLC, the parent company of Historic Tees. "Although we are experiencing a historical time in our lives, we do want our shirts to foster a connection and resilience to the community."



Historic Tees are designed with a purpose to wear. The brand strives to create a community with tees that sport messaging on historical events that support resilience and unity. The 2020 COVID-19 tees are one of the product lines from the brand with more to come. Historic Tees plan to donate a percentage of sales to organizations supporting individuals and families affected by the devastating virus.



Shop at www.historictees.net and support beating COVID-19. Remember, everyone is #ApartButTogther!



About Historic Tees

Launched in 2020, Historic Tees was created to show messages of support and provide a statement story for survivors of the historic COVID-19 pandemic that shook our world. Historic Tees are designed with a purpose to wear – to share unity and survivorship. The brand strives to raise awareness and create community across the globe with tees that sport messaging on historical events. For more information visit: www.historictees.net.



