Historical Concert Revisiting Bach with Star Musicians Seeks Crowdfund Support at Kickstarter

Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Famous Swedish violinist Christian Svarfvar has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his upcoming concert Re: Bach World Debut. Scheduled for September 18, the concert would be hosted at The Royal Palace, Stockholm, Sweden.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise USD 30 000, kr250 000 SEK.



"The God of 12 notes, Bach is undoubtedly 'the perfect' and the most iconic inspiration for all violinists and musicians out there. Following his legendary footsteps, we are on this mission to revisit him with our upcoming Re: Bach World Debut this September -where you will have the first ever re-composition of Violin Concertos of the great. It's a huge challenge for me where I am duly supported by 2 other star Stockholm soloists Johan Ullén (composer) and Maria Eklund (conductor). However, such a historical phenomenon calls for massive support and robust financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Christian Svarfvar, the man behind the gutsy breakthrough initiative. The concert would start from 7:30 p.m.



One of the most exciting and interesting soloists, Svarfvar is a name to reckon with in the contemporary scene of classical music. A stellar alumna of New York's Juilliard School, he had been the ECHO Rising Star who has performed solo concerts all across the world, in the most esteemed venues like Palais des beaux Arts, Musikverein, Cité de la Musique, Kölner Philharmonie, Carnegie Hall and so on. Deeply admired for his sensible tone and virtuosity, the internationally-famous soloist has been a notable performer in all Swedish Symphony & Chamber Orchestras.



"You can expect a valiant display of guts at the upcoming concert where we are on this brave endeavor to create something untested and unheard of. Johan has readily accepted this challenge of re-composing Bach's 4 concertos for orchestra and violin. Inspired by internationally famous Max Richter's re-composition of the cult 'The Four Seasons', Ullén will start where Richter ended- thereby transcending Bach's music further deep into the minimalist, electronica, pop and film music- with the fundamentals rooted firmly in Bach's signature poignant yet brilliant score."



One of the most admired conductors today, Maria Eklund performs with famous symphony orchestras & opera houses such as Bolshoi Theatre, Arena di Verona etc.



A premium host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include signed CD recording of Christian & Roland Pöntinen playing music by Faure, Debussy and Ravel, on a pledge of kr200 SEK. A donation of kr5,000 SEK would be rewarded with the special announcement of the name of the backer at the Re: Bach World Debut concert at the premier Royal Palace of Stockholm. Donations reaching kr50,000 SEK would be exclusively honored with the privilege of enjoying a private concert at the backer's home.



