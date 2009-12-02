History in the Balance: Jobs Contract for America?

Franklin, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2009 -- Over the last 15 years, we have let manufacturing, and the many jobs manufacturing produces, leave our country. This was due to excessive free-trade when other nations were not reciprocating. The stimulus package (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act) was enacted in February of 2009 and was a patchwork of federal stimulus money. However, for the most part, one reads the bill in vain to find an economic strategy that does much more than save jobs. There has been disappointment in the promised creation of new jobs, as employment levels keep going higher. A major flaw of the bill is that it does not connect well with economic areas where job growth is possible.



We know our leaders care. We are certain they are deeply concerned about manufacturing and job creation but we need more long term planning and strategy. We are struggling and we are grappling. Isn’t it time to move ahead and shape our economic destiny once again? Once our nation sets manufacturing and job priorities, we will again assume leadership in the economic arena.



We need an economic strategy that puts us at the cutting-edge of future technology, which would create many skilled and unskilled jobs. There are many areas at the cutting edge of future manufacturing. Nanoscience and nanomanufacturing (locating and manipulating molecules and atoms to produce precision products on a ultra-small scale with higher performance capabilities at lower cost), microelectronics, rapid prototyping (involving customized production), medical technology, hydrogen technologies, energy technologies, robotics, capital advanced equipment that builds manufacturing equipment for the future, medical equipment, defense technology, advanced airline and other transportation systems, thermal heating, manufactured green buildings, consumer windmills, and modular correctional facilities are all cutting edge and within our sphere of expertise and knowledge. We have the scientists and engineers. Currently U. S. engineers are losing jobs more rapidly than other professional areas. It is sad to see so many engineers unemployed as declining jobs for engineers are also a signal of economic decline.



The future we search for is jobs for America. We cannot afford our current policy of outsourcing our jobs, outsourcing our huge national debt, and outsourcing our manufacturing. We need Congress to problem solve and help us rebuild our job sector and be on the cutting edge of future technologies. We encourage both political parties to develop a jobs contract for America, a national agenda of long term manufacturing and employment priorities. The political party that succeeds in this mission will be the dominant political party for decades to come. If you agree with this proposal, contact the U. S. Congress.



We can, we must, and we will assume economic leadership once more.



Gordon Mercer is a professor of political science and a columnist. Marcia Mercer is a writer and columnist.


