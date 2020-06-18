Hit Run Steal to Offer Online Training Tips from MLB Pros

Crescent Bluffton, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Professional baseball/softball equipment distributor Hit Run Steal (HRS) is officially offering online coaching and training tips from Major League Baseball professionals. HRS customers who have enjoyed top-quality sports equipment can now couple their gear with some of Major League Baseball's greatest minds. Co-owner and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Seelbach, as well as a host of other MLB stars and alumni, offer pro insight and expertise. HRS is Seelbach's second venture into the online training marketplace.



HRS, already a trusted source of superior baseball/softball equipment for players of all ages, plans to continue to diversify its specialties while remaining an influential leader in the industry.



For example, "I've seen a lot out there on the internet about how to break in a glove," Seelbach points out in one of HRS's YouTube tutorials before giving crucial advice concerning a valued tool in every baseball player's arsenal. "There's a couple different ways to do it – especially regarding what position you play, so I want talk to you a little bit about that today."



Seelbach was drafted by the Braves in the 4th round of the 1991 MLB Draft out of Lufkin High School in Lufkin, TX, receiving a baseball scholarship from Mississippi State but signing with the Braves instead. Chris spent 5 years with the Braves organization (reaching AAA) before moving to the Florida Marlins. After 2 years with the Marlins and a short stint with the Seattle Mariners, Chris returned to the Braves, reaching the Major Leagues in 2000. He was recently consulted by KTRE News, Lufkin's ABC affiliate, for his expert opinion concerning the recent Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.



"Sign stealing is cheating no matter what you are doing but there is acceptability in the game of the things that have historically always happened," Seelbach explained regarding the divisive and complicated issue. "It doesn't make it right, but this is so new and so different people are looking at it like this."



Hit Run Steal is a sports equipment distributor focused on offering the best baseball & softball products alongside training aids from Major League Baseball alumni. Co-owned by former Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Seelbach, Hit Run Steal is an authority in quality athletic gear & online coaching; offering drills, strategies, behind the scenes interviews with former MLB stars and up to date training tips by former players. Shipping to all 50 states & around the world, Hit Run Steal helps score home runs every day.