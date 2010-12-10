Transdiaspora Network Launches Attention-Grabbing HIV Awareness Campaign for the Holidays

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2010 -- Transdiaspora Network (TDN) just launched its "Where Do Babies Come From?" campaign, a humorous yet thought-provoking campaign to raise awareness about HIV prevention and collect much needed funds for its programs. By prompting people of all ages, not just teenagers, to reflect on how they learned about where babies come from, TDN sheds light on how communication and education play a key role in how people experience learning and the impact this has on their development. The campaign makes parallels between learning about babies (which in one case was explained via a diagram of a love machine connecting the male apparatus to the female heart! (see post at the organization's blog) and learning about HIV/AIDS. It also engages everyone to share their own stories about how they first found out about the birds and the bees, underscoring the universality of the experience.



Keeping in line with its a innovative approach to HIV prevention and education, which includes using Dance, Storytelling and Photography as vehicles for creating dialogues about prevention, the "Where Do Babies Come From?" year-end campaign can become a fun and creative forum for discussing memories about sex ed class, conversations with parents and your peers, and general thoughts about sexuality and its related issues.



How did YOU learn about where babies come from?

Share your story with us! Go to : http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org/contact.html

Read out blog post: http://blog.transdiasporanetwork.org/2010/12/05/where-do-babies-come-from/



Transdiaspora Network (TDN) is an independent human capacity building non-profit organization conducting culturally-oriented HIV prevention and awareness activities in Brooklyn, New York. We communicate with at-risk youth, mainly of Caribbean descent, and empower them to develop their sense of personal responsibility in their relationship with the community.



About Transdiaspora Network

Transdiaspora Network (TDN) is an independent 501(c)(3) human capacity building non-profit organization conducting culturally-oriented HIV prevention and awareness activities in Brooklyn, New York. We communicate with at-risk youth, mainly of Caribbean descent, and empower them to develop their sense of personal responsibility in their relationship with the community.

