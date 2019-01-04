Hive Interactive Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Cow Game

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Hive Interactive announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for The Cow Game. The original cross-platform game is scheduled for release on iOS®, Android™, Apple TV®, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™, and will support browser play.



The Cow Game promises fast-paced side-scrolling arcade action for gamers of all ages. Players take on the role of a space cow on a mission to rescue her Earth-bound sisters and bring them back to her moooooonbase. In addition to a single-player story campaign, The Cow Game will also feature competitive online modes, social challenges, a co-op adventure, deep customization, and player housing.



"We're beyond excited to finally reveal our game to the Kickstarter community and the world," said Vasily Fotin, CEO and founder of Hive Interactive. "In the time we've worked on this game, we've already attracted top talent worldwide including industry veterans from Ubisoft and Wargaming.net. We hope the gaming community will like what they see and support our efforts to bring this amazing game to life."



The Kickstarter campaign offers players the opportunity to get in at the ground level, with rewards including exclusive player titles, skins, housing items and avatars, as well as exclusive real-world rewards. Hive Interactive seeks to raise a minimum of €40,000 EUR through social financing, with stretch goals including support for web browsers, Apple TV and all current consoles.



Gamers can pledge their support on Kickstarter for as low as €1 for the Calf tier. An early-bird pledge of €16 or more guarantees a campaign mode license.



Fans can also follow the game's development on the official website, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Discord.



Factsheet

Title: The Cow Game



Genre: Side-scrolling arcade



Modes: Solo, competitive, co-op



Platforms: iOS, Android, web, Apple TV, Switch, PS4, Xbox One



Release Date: April 2020



Key Features



Fun story for everyone — It's a Cowmergency! Earth's cows are under siege, and it's up to you to rescue your bovine brethren and bring them back to your moooooonbase!



Solo, co-op and competitive modes — Complete the story campaign by yourself, play with others in a co-op adventure, or turn your friends into frenemies through daily or weekly challenges.



Upgradable social housing — Show off your cow collection in your cattle shed, then upgrade it from basic shack to blinged-out luxury pad. Once you're done, invite your friends over for a visit!



Full customization — The deep Cowstomization Mode lets you customize everything from the look of your cow and your enemies, to the game screens and even the UI.



Cross-platform — The Cow Game is planned for release on web browsers, as well as on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



About Hive Interactive GmbH

A subsidiary of Hive Holding GmbH, Hive Interactive is a dynamic and multinational game studio based in Düsseldorf, Germany. In addition to games, Hive Interactive also develops game-related IT infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.hiveinteractive.de.