Hive Tech HR, Inc. and HRtechies, Inc. Announce Merger to Be Effective October 1st

Medway, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Hive Tech HR, Inc. and HRtechies, Inc. announce they will be merging as of October 1st. The surviving entity, Hive Tech HR, will continue to focus on Human Resources technology consulting via its vendor selection, implementation and optimization services (called Phase New, Now and Next, respectively).



As a result of the merger, the Boston-based firm, affectionately know as Hive Tech, will add both a geographic reach in the Midwest (especially in the Minneapolis area), as well as a unique niche in partially-retained search and staff augmentation for HR Tech Professionals.



Partners Jeremy Ames, Stu Cosby and Cindy Ridley are committed to collaborating with leading edge people management providers and servicing clients who want to get more out of their human capital management function. The company will also now look to source the best talent the industry has to offer via Hive "Techies".



"I'm extremely excited to add Cindy and HRtechies to the mix of what we do," said Hive Tech HR CEO Jeremy Ames. "Not only are we adding a new way of servicing our clients, but we're immediately able to offer even more of the highest quality resources to our clients. By diversifying both from a service and location standpoint, we're well-poised for the growth phase our respective firms were already anticipating."



Please contact jeremy.ames@hivetechhr.com for more information.