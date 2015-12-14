HLB Global Ventures, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Dog Products

Trabuco Canyon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --Barbara Dilucchio is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HealthyDogSupply.com. The website offers a wide selection of dog products including pillow dog beds, dog grooming products, dog toys, and dog travel products. Dilucchio was inspired to start her website by her love of dogs. She wanted to start a website where she would be able to offer healthy pet products that pet owners could use to take great care of their dogs.



There are many excellent dog products featured within the merchandise of HealthyDogSupply.com. The website offers items including affordable dog beds, free standing dog gates, hypoallergenic dog beds, nail grinders, pet fountains, pillow dog beds, coats for dogs, dog clippers, and much more. In the future, Dilucchio would like to add additional items in the current categories of her website as well as adding collars, leashes, and healthy treats. By continuing to add new items to her website, she hopes to offer customers a wide range of products that they will be able to choose from.



Providing an excellent website that is constantly changing and evolving is very important to Dilucchio regarding HealthyDogSupply.com. The website will be adding products regularly and changing in response to customer feedback. Eventually, she would like to add information on her website about different dog rescue groups to help dog lovers find local places to look for their next pet or a place where they can volunteer.



To complement the main website, Dilucchio is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourHealthyPetProducts.com.



The blog will cover topics related to dogs. Dilucchio will be providing training tips for dogs, information on problem dog behaviors, tips for healthy diets for dogs, and much more. Much of this information comes from her personal experience with a dog that has allergies to some types of foods. The purpose of the blog is to provide further information to help dog owners keep their pets happy and healthy.



