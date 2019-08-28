HNB Finance Bagged the 'Gold Award for the Best Website' in the Banking and Finance Category at BestWeb.Lk 2019 and the 'Overall Silver Award for the Best Website 2019'

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2019 --Sri Lanka's premier integrated financial service provider, HNB Finance (https://www.hnbfinance.lk/) bagged the 'Gold Award for the Best Website' in the Banking and Finance category at the BestWeb.lk 2019 and the 'Overall Silver Award for the Best Website 2019'.



HNB Finance was chosen the winner in the Banking and Finance category from amongst a number of prominent financial institutions vying for the Award. The financial services provider surpassed more than 400 web sites that were submitted for review across a variety of categories such as the Best Corporate Website, Best websites in Sinhala, English and Tamil, in addition to Best e-Commerce and Government websites to bag the Overall Silver Award for the Best Website.



The competition organised by LK Domain Registry for the ninth consecutive year recognises local talent and offers participants the unique opportunity to promote and showcase their creations online.



"HNB Finance recently revamped its website to include several new features and services to improve user experience. We ensured the site had multilingual capabilities and easy to use features so that our customers have all the financial details at their fingertips. This Award is a testament to the milestones that we are achieving as a major shareholder in the financial sector," HNB Finance Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Chaminda Prabath said speaking of the achievement.



An expert panel of academics, professionals and business leaders judged the competition open to all websites registered under .lk domain. The Award opened the floor to the public for a week of intense voting, which accounted for 20% of the full score. Judges also critically analysed the creativity and technical aspects of the websites such as ease of navigation, features available, content and standards of conformation such as W3C.



The panel, making 70% of the score, seriously scrutinised policies related to Security and Cookies. Web traffic to the relevant sites made the remaining 10% of the final score.



