It can begin very subtly and innocently, with just a few related items being stored on a shelf, such as picture frames. Or it might be newspapers that highlight impactful events from history. But over time, it no longer resembles a collection but instead has turned into a hoarding situation. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee offers hoarder cleaning services, which have been increasing in frequency in the past several years. Hoarding tends to increase in frequency as people age, and with an aging population it makes sense that there would be more hoarders in the area. Some have even speculated that the pandemic helped to increase hoarding as a coping mechanism during such uncertain times. It is important that those suffering from hoarding not only get the help that they need, but that their living spaces are properly cleaned and made habitable again.



What starts out as perhaps just a messy living room, for example, can easily turn into a spare bedroom that is overflowing with 'things' that the hoarder is keeping. Bathrooms can become nearly impossible to use, and the entire home becomes not only a health hazard but also a physical hazard. And as the hoarding disorder gets worse, which happens as people age, the situation can become a biohazard that they may not have become aware of.



For most sufferers, hoarding actually began in their younger years, possibly even as early as middle teen years. However, because it was small at first, they and everyone else likely didn't think much of it. And for most hoarders, they don't notice it as a problem until it is pointed out to them, and sufferers are not typically diagnosed with hoarding disorder until many decades after they have started.



Clients may know people who jokingly or seriously claim that they have obsessive compulsive disorder due to their seeming need to repetitively do certain behaviors or actions. In studying both OCD and hoarding, it is estimated that at least a quarter of those diagnosed with OCD also exhibit hoarding behaviors, though a majority of hoarders also exhibit other mental health issues of some kind. While having help with the physical cleaning of their space, it is also a good idea to enlist the help of a mental health professional.



Their hoarder cleaning services in Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet, TN, and the surrounding areas start with an assessment of the situation and then developing a plan to clean the space and get it back to a habitable situation. Not only will T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee help with the clutter removal, but they will also handle biohazards and perform deodorizing as well. Contact them today to have them bring their hoarder cleaning services.



