Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2026 --How do clients know the difference between a simple collection that someone has in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas and a hoarding situation that may just be getting started? Typically, a collection is organized and there is a purpose in what is collected, and the collector makes connections with other collectors. However, with hoarding none of these are present, and this necessitates a hoarder cleanup with the experts from T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee. When someone doesn't want to have people in their home, and if what is in the home is just a random assortment of items that have no association, especially when they are just laying around, action needs to be taken to help that person and make the environment healthy again. Contact them to learn more about hoarder cleanup services.



Invading someone's personal space is not something that people want to do, but in the case of a hoarder, it is important for their wellbeing as well the health and safety of others. Sometimes the hoarder is unable to physically deal with things, but other times the hoarder has an unhealthy attachment to the things they have, to the point where they can't get rid of them even though they may know that it is unhealthy or disgusting.



Hoarding can also pose health issues for any pets, as many hoarding situations are unsanitary conditions. Because of the accumulation of things, the structure of the home or apartment could also become compromised, making the space and building unsafe for people to be in. Their team goes beyond the normal home cleaning to help sanitize and deodorize the space.



There can be several different causes behind a hoarding disorder. Some people struggle with making decisions about what to keep and what to discard, as well as planning or organization activities. Sometimes this is caused by poor executive functioning skills. Other times it can be the result of trauma, anxiety, or other incidents. Often experiences in childhood can make an impression and stay with a person into adulthood, leading to a hoarding disorder.



Hoarding is an issue that can be overcome with professional help in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, and part of that help is to physically clean up the space, sanitize it, and deodorize it. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee is a partner in hoarder cleanup and clients can contact them any time of the day or night to begin the process of helping a hoarder with their issue. Contact them today to learn more about hoarder cleanup services.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.