Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2026 --Many people have likely heard of stories of severe hoarding in Nashville, Smyrna, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, TN, and the surrounding areas, with teams that come in to deal with the sheer volume in a space. And while these stories make headlines, there are countless other people who are in need of hoarder cleanup. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee works with people and organizations of all kinds on hoarder cleanup situations, from families that are taking steps to help a family member to real estate agents that are trying to make a property into a sellable condition to other professionals trying to adhere to court orders or property managers. The percentage of the population that suffers from some level of hoarding is very low, but that still adds up to many hundreds or thousands of individuals that need hoarder cleanup assistance. Contact them today to learn more about these hoarder cleanup services.



What often starts out as clutter can quickly transform into a hoarding situation, and this can be a source of embarrassment for the hoarder themselves as well as family and friends. Often the hoarder does not have many friends since they don't invite people over to their space, and they may only leave on a limited basis. Working to eliminate the hoarding and clean up the space can be a challenge, and the hoarder themselves may not see an issue.



An important part of the hoarding situation is the safety factor. From confining the individual to making it a fire hazard when there are lots of paper to transforming it into a biohazard situation when pets or other animals are involved, especially when they are deceased and food is rotting. This is a health hazard for everyone, including the hoarder, and needs to be cleaned up.



Regardless of how the hoarding situation came to be, it is often more than just stuff that is part of the issue. In severe cases the structure of the building they are in could be suffering from the excess weight of everything. And if there were spills or animal urine or feces, then there is the risk of mold growing as well as other health concerns. All of this must be tackled in order to return the space to a habitable condition.



They understand that any hoarding situation in Nashville, Smyrna, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, TN, and the surrounding areas can be sensitive and they provide a comprehensive plan for any hoarding cleanup that they do. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will work with clients to provide the right services to correct the situation and make the space safe for habitation. Contact them today to learn more about hoarder cleanup services.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.