Dealing with a hoarding situation in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, Novi, MI, and the surrounding areas needs to be handled in the right way. The hoarder themselves should be treated with dignity, and it is important to bring in the professional team from T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They have the training and experience to properly handle the number of hoarded items, as well as the potentially hazardous materials that could be present. While it might seem easy to just start sorting items into one of three different piles, the longer the hoarder has had the issue the more likely it is that there are hazardous materials spread throughout the living situation. And there are likely more issues with the location than just an overabundance of items being kept. Contact their team today when clients have a hoarding cleaning situation requiring professional assistance with.



Hoarders are often isolated and withdrawn, and almost never have people over to their home. This is because it is full of items that they can't part with, even though much of it has no value and is considered garbage. Sanitation is a very real problem with hoarding cleaning, and this requires them to wear masks and gloves in order to protect themselves while cleaning. Many times, there are also flammable items like old newspapers and more.



Hoarding issues may also bring about evictions, and if the hoarder has children there could be custody issues as well. Often times with more severe cases of hoarding, there are deceased animals like cats or dogs, spoiled food that is rotting, and more unsanitary conditions. Many times, once the hoarded items are removed, there is still more damage to the building that needs to also be cleaned up and renovated.



While there are some that would say that they only have a collection, the truth is that a collection is much more organized and displayed when compared to hoarding. But what people hoard can vary from person to person, where it could be books and writings for one person while another hoards clothing while still another hoards boxes or containers. In all cases the hoarding has taken over their home and makes for dangerous and unsanitary conditions.



Hoarding cleaning in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, Novi, MI, and the surrounding areas starts with the team assessing the situation. At T.A.C.T. of Detroit they need to understand the scope of what they are dealing with in order to provide the best help. They will clean out the living space and will also remove portions of the home that must be replaced or renovated. Then they will put everything back in a habitable condition. Contact them today to learn more about their hoarding cleaning services.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.