More and more people are now more familiar with hoarding in Southbridge, Montclair, Fairfax, Woodbridge, Dumfries, Alexandria, VA, and the surrounding areas, whether it's from television shows, documentaries, or personally knowing someone suffering from it. Encountering a hoarding cleanup is a huge task, and most people have no idea where to start, and that's when they call T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia. It is important that before anything happens, a plan is put together based on the extent of the hoarding and what the ultimate goals are. Safety is also a big concern, both for the hoarder and their family, as well as our cleaning crew. We will also work with clients to identify items that have personal or sentimental value so that those are preserved while we work to clean things up and provide for a safe environment. Contact us today to learn more about the process of a hoarding cleanup.



Many people who want to help with a hoarding situation don't really know what they are getting into. In short order, they wind up contacting our team for professional help with hoarding cleanup, usually once they realize the extent of the situation. Instead of becoming overwhelmed, hiring our professional team will make things move much faster, as we have experience in these situations and can attack the problem with the right equipment and techniques.



They will prioritize safety in the hoarding cleanup, including masks, gloves, and even full protective suits and more if needed. While clients may think that hoarding is just a collection of papers and other items, frequently they encounter rotting food, deceased animals, feces, and more. All of this contributes to a hazardous situation that must be handled properly and disposed of properly.



Certainly, the hoarding situation can be challenging for the hoarder, but there can be additional risks that may not even occur to people. With significant hoarding there is a concern over the additional weight that is being put on the structure of the home or building. The accumulation of papers can also lead the environment to be a fire hazard, and of course, the worse the situation is, the more chances exist for people to become sick or even injured.



Asking for professional help with a hoarding cleanup situation in Southbridge, Montclair, Fairfax, Woodbridge, Dumfries, Alexandria, VA, and the surrounding areas is a smart decision. Our team at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia will take the time to assess the situation and then make a plan of action to restore things back to a clean and orderly space. Contact us today to learn more about hoarding and how we can help bring things back to a habitable condition.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz. After retiring from the force, Matt became a master franchise owner and master instructor in the biohazard industry over the span of a decade. Matt has been featured on the A&E show Hoarders on multiple episodes. When customers call T.A.C.T. they can be assured they are working with a well-trained, compassionate and trustworthy company. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.