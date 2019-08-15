Hoboken Criminal Lawyer Accepting New Clients

Hoboken, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --Keith Hirschorn, P.C., is now accepting new clients in need of a criminal defense lawyer.



The attorneys at Keith Hirschorn, P.C. provide clients with the same high quality service as a larger firm, but with a personal touch. Hirschorn is experienced in all areas of criminal and municipal law. Their areas of practice include a variety of criminal and municipal court offenses, including homicide, violent crimes, traffic violations, theft, drunk driving, juvenile crimes, drug and sex crimes. While facing any charges can be stressful, the team at Hirschorn, P.C. has the expert knowledge to advocate for their clients. Keith Hirschorn is adept at protecting his clients, getting them favorable results and reduced consequences.



Hirschorn is welcoming new clients this season, and has availability for a range of potential cases. Ryan, a spokesperson for the company, commented "Keith Hirschorn and his team have the experience and expertise to assist those in need. They're happy to help however they can, and even offer evening and weekend appointment times to accommodate busy schedules." For more information visit: https://www.hirschornlawyers.com/hoboken-criminal-lawyer/



About Keith Hirschorn, P.C.

Keith Hirschorn, P.C. is a Hoboken criminal defense lawyer with over a decade of experience in his field. Practicing since 2001, he has handled countless criminal, municipal, and juvenile cases. Hirschorn has bar admissions in the state of New Jersey, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, and the United States Supreme Court. Years of experience and a deep commitment to his clients ensure that Hirschorn provides the highest quality of service every time.



Law Offices of Keith Hirschorn, P.C.

50 Harrison St #204a

Hoboken, NJ 07030

(201) 798-4444