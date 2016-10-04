Hoboken Dog Walker Roberto Kollegger Speaks Up

Hoboken, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Hoboken Dog Walker's Roberto Kollegger today released tips to help Hoboken, New Jersey residents in response to the recent spate of crimes allegedly committed by Hoboken dog walkers.



Kollegger points to recent news reports where Police arrested a Hoboken woman's dog walker after allegedly burglarizing her apartment of nearly $8,000.00 in property!



"With all these new dogs walking apps and ways of finding pet care, people have to be especially careful about who is caring for their beloved pets," said Kollegger.



Offering "an ounce of prevention" Kollegger suggests the following:



- Screen your dog walker as carefully as you would a child care worker or babysitter.



- Ask for reviews (not just online!) and references before your surrender your dog to anyone.



- Ask if your dog walker is bonded or insured.



- If you like a specific dog walker, ask your dog walking provider to assign only that dog walker to your dog.



- Meet your dog walker with your dog. Make sure there are a rapport and a knowledge of how to handle a dog.



- Ask your provider if they support well-recognized activism organizations like ASPCA, the Human Society, or WWF. That is a clue you're working with a real animal lover.



"As the holiday season is soon upon us, and our lives get busier, we have to extra careful to protect ourselves and our loved one including the furry type" said Kollegger.



Hoboken Dog Walker will be providing their safety checklist on their website www.pawsinflux.com.



Media Contact:

Justin Page

855-358-9669

Hoboken Dog Walker

330 Washington Street, #410

Hoboken, NJ 07030