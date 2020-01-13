Hobson & Motzer to Exhibit at MD&M West 2020

Durham, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --Hobson & Motzer, a leading supplier to the medical device industry, is a Connecticut-based precision metal stamping, CNC-machining, and advanced manufacturing expert that will be exhibiting MD&M West in Anaheim, CA on February 11 – 13, 2020. The world's largest medical design and manufacturing event is celebrating its 35th year and will be addressing topics such as medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing. This event brings together medical device industry experts from around the globe to learn, network, and inspire in the quest to advance healthcare.



With proven processes and industry-leading technology in its world-class facilities, Hobson & Motzer is known for creating innovative solutions for the most complex component needs, serving quality-critical industries, such as the medical device sector. Hobson & Motzer is vertically integrated with key competencies in metal stamping, and 3-, 4-, and 5-axis high-speed CNC machining, PECM, laser cutting, welding, and assembly services. It also performs a wide range of secondary operations, all in house: pad printing, PTFE coating, metal finishing, electro polishing, and more. The extensive team of toolmakers and a highly equipped tool room are supported by industry-leading design engineers and skilled project managers. Hobson & Motzer plants are highly automated, featuring robotic automation technology that is engineered, designed, built, and supported in house.



Pete Doolittle, Hobson & Motzer's Director of Sales & Marketing, says of the event, "This powerhouse event allows us to be eye-to-eye with like-minded people who aspire to advance the medical device industry. We're excited to talk with them, hear about their goals, and find out how we can position ourselves to achieve our shared vision in this quality-critical industry. We'd love for you to stop by booth #1351 and tell us what you're working on—listening to the needs of our customers has truly been the driving force behind our manufacturing depth."



Visitors can attend the expo as a guest of Hobson & Motzer by clicking on this link, http://mdmwest.com/special, and using the code: SPECIAL.



To learn more about Hobson & Motzer, go to www.hobsonmotzer.com, or call (860) 349-1756 for more information.



About Hobson & Motzer

Founded over 100 years ago, Hobson & Motzer has steadily grown in size, capability, expertise, and manufacturing efficiency. Hobson & Motzer is a vertically integrated manufacturer of precision metal components and assemblies and excels at precision metal stamping, coining, and CNC machining, as well as precision electro-chemical machining (PECM). It designs and builds complex progressive dies and offers a full complement of in-house secondary operations. The company's infrastructure assures that its parts and critical projects will remain on quality, on schedule, and on time. Hobson & Motzer specializes in quality-critical precision parts and components, largely serving the medical device and other advanced industries. It operates two manufacturing plants with primary operations—and headquarters—centrally located in Durham, CT; with its Advanced Manufacturing Center in nearby Wallingford, CT.