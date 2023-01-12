Hobson & Motzer to Exhibit at MD&M West 2023

Durham, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2023 --Hobson & Motzer, a leading supplier to the medical device industry, is a Connecticut-based precision metal stamping, CNC-machining, and advanced manufacturing expert that will be exhibiting MD&M West in Anaheim, CA on February 7 – 9, 2023.



Informa Markets Engineering West (IME West), home to MD&M West, WestPack, ATX West, D&M West, and Plastec West, is the largest annual advanced manufacturing event in the U.S. It brings together suppliers and buyers for every part of the product development cycle.



Hobson & Motzer is known for creating innovative solutions for the most complex component needs, serving quality-critical industries, such as the medical device sector. Hobson & Motzer is vertically integrated with key competencies in metal stamping, and 3-, 4-, and 5-axis high-speed CNC machining, PECM, laser cutting, welding, and assembly services. It also performs a wide range of secondary operations, all in house: pad printing, PTFE coating, metal finishing, electro polishing, and more. The extensive team of toolmakers and a highly equipped tool room are supported by industry-leading design engineers and skilled project managers. Hobson & Motzer plants are highly automated, featuring robotic automation technology that is engineered, designed, built, and supported in house.



Anthony Bracale, Hobson & Motzer's Director of Sales & Marketing, says of the event, "We're always exited to talk with people who are interested in advancing the medical device industry with innovation and passion. Events this focused allow great minds to come together to start conversations that ultimately result in successful partnerships with quality-critical solutions. We look forward to seeing customers and meeting future customers and hearing about their goals that we can help them achieve. People are welcome to stop by booth #1271 and discuss present or future projects."



About Hobson & Motzer

To learn more about Hobson & Motzer, go to www.hobsonmotzer.com, or call (860) 349-1756 for more information.



Founded over 100 years ago, Hobson & Motzer has steadily grown in size, capability, expertise, and manufacturing efficiency. Hobson & Motzer is a vertically integrated manufacturer of precision metal components and assemblies and excels at precision metal stamping, coining, and CNC machining, as well as precision electro-chemical machining (PECM). It designs and builds complex progressive dies and offers a full complement of in-house secondary operations. The company's infrastructure assures that its parts and critical projects will remain on quality, on schedule, and on time. Hobson & Motzer specializes in quality-critical precision parts and components, largely serving the medical device and other advanced industries. It operates two manufacturing plants with primary operations—and headquarters—centrally located in Durham, CT; with its Advanced Manufacturing Center in nearby Wallingford, CT.