Hochman & Goldin Attorneys Offer Help to Florida Drivers Facing Toll Violations

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2023 --The consequences of a toll violation can be costly. The average toll citation in Miami-Dade County is $149, in addition to the unpaid toll fare. Additionally, such violations can be added to a driving record, especially if the driver fails to pay a toll-by-plate invoice.



Hochman & Goldin, P.A. is a law firm that specializes in traffic violations. The firm's Miami traffic attorneys have extensive experience in defending clients against toll violations, speeding tickets, red light camera violations, and other civil traffic fines. They also help people get their criminal records expunged and sealed, as well as help people with criminal traffic charges.



Hochman & Goldin, P.A. offers a free consultation to all potential clients. To schedule a consultation, please call (305) 665-1000 or visit the firm's website at hochmanandgoldin.com.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

In their 20 years of practice, the Law Offices of Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have handled over 200,000 traffic tickets. Hochman & Goldin's Miami traffic attorneys have represented clients accused of various traffic violations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.