Hochman & Goldin, P.A. Can Help Parents of Teenagers Who Receive Traffic Tickets

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2024 --One option is to pay the ticket. This may be the default option, particularly if it's a moving violation. However, paying the ticket could result in points on your teen's license, which could lead to higher insurance premiums. If the ticket is a non-moving violation, then paying the ticket may be the best option. The fines are usually minor and they often don't involve points being added to a driver's license.



Another option is to pay the ticket and have your teen attend traffic school. This option will also avoid points affecting your teen's driving record. Traffic school provides valuable lessons in safe driving, but it will require several hours plus fees to attend the class.



Finally, you could fight the traffic ticket. By fighting the ticket, it may be dismissed, which means there is no risk of it affecting your teen's driving record.



If you are a parent of a teenager who has received a traffic ticket, you should contact a traffic attorney to discuss your options. An experienced traffic attorney can help you understand your rights and fight the ticket if necessary.



To schedule a consultation with a Miami traffic attorney, call Hochman & Goldin today at 305-665-1000 or visit hochmanandgoldin.com.



