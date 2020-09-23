Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --The online leader of made-to-measure men's fashions now brings bespoke shoes to doorsteps within two weeks. In a timely move, Hockerty has married convenience to quality. They have linked innovative technology to the coveted craftsmanship of European shoemakers using a proprietary online designer. It gives customers full control and brings affordable, customizable quality shoes to every man.



With what will soon be an industry standard for custom shoes, the company starts its new venture with Spain-made Oxford, Derbies, and Monk shoes. Customers begin their designs with a choice of tweed fabrics and four types of high-quality Italian leathers. From there they can design their shoes from heel to sole, including the toe cap. Shoes are offered in European sizes (37-50), US sizes (5-15), UK sizes (4-14), in both whole and half-sizes.



Eugenie Cuynet, a representative of Hockerty said, "For this new addition to our site, we selected our manufacturer from a long list of shoemakers. Their level of craftsmanship and commitment to excellence will help us meet our goal; to become an expert in all customizable clothes and shoes for men."



Next on the horizon for Hockerty's shoe designs are Loafers, Chukka and Chelsea boots styles.



For more information, visit https://www.hockerty.com/en-us/men/custom-dress-shoes/



About Hockerty

Founded in 2008, Hockerty is the e-commerce leader in custom suits and custom dress shirts, offering their customers complete freedom to design their own clothes by choosing from a wide range of styles and fabrics.



Contact:

Eugenie Cuynet

Marketing Manager, Hockerty

eugenie@hockerty.com

0041 76 778 78 41



Websites:

http://www.hockerty.com



Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/hockerty.men/